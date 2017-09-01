Local restaurant demonstrates flair for creative, contemporary cooking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Groundstone Restaurant infuses high-quality dishes with fun, fresh and locally-sourced ingredients.



Groundstone Restaurant was founded by local food expert Russ Zeigler, who spent four decades perfecting his craft in Albuquerque with former culinary staples ‘High Finance’ and ‘Liquid Assets.’

The restaurant proudly serves many locally-sourced and sustainable products, including New Mexico Certified Chile™ from Bueno, artisanal breads from Fano Bakery, and 100 percent grass-fed beef from the pasture-raised cows at Strauss Farms in Wisconsin.

Chef Robert Stephens and General Manager David Roberts demonstrated fan favorites, including a grass-fed beef burger topped with gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, tomato, roasted garlic infused mayo, and served on a Fano brioche bun.

To experience the restaurant or learn more, visit their website.