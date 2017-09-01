Labor Day 2017 Closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Labor Day is September 4, 2017. Here is a list of closures around the state.

Albuquerque

All City offices are closed Monday, Sept. 4.

City Services

311 Citizen Contact Center: Closed Monday.

Buses: There will be no bus service Monday.

Solid Waste: Curbside trash and recycling services available Monday.

Animal Welfare Shelters and Offices: Shelters are closed on Sunday and Monday Lucky Paws open on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Community Programs

Child Development Centers: Closed on Monday.

Community Centers: Closed on Monday.

Health & Social Service Centers: Closed on Monday.

Senior Centers: Closed on Monday.

Cultural Offerings

Libraries: All libraries are closed Monday.

Balloon Museum: Closed on Monday.

Albuquerque Museum: Closed on Monday.

Rio Rancho

All city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed.

Santa Fe

In observance of Labor Day, some city offices and facilities will be closed. The Santa Fe Trails bus service and all Santa Fe Public Libraries will be closed,

Los Lunas

The Village of Los Lunas offices will be closed.

Rail Runner

There will be no Rail Runner service on Monday.