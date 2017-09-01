Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky. We’ll head into the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky before increasing clouds and rain chances build over northern and central NM late day. Spotty to scattered storms and showers are possible for the northern 1/3 of New Mexico as a disturbance passes north. In general, today will not be a washout… but you’ll want to keep the raincoat nearby just in case your area gets clipped by a passing storm.

SATURDAY: A few spotty storms will be possible Saturday afternoon (mainly focused over the higher terrain)… but rain coverage will not be impressive. Most of us can expect a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures to start the weekend.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Dry and sunny conditions will blanket the state with afternoon highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s.