Judge sets bond after suspected thief racks up 36 arrests

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – He is accused of stealing over and over again with 36 arrests and victims from Raton to Santa Fe to Albuquerque.

Edward Laird first made news when he was accused of stealing a Vincent van Gogh drawing, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, from a Santa Fe home in 2009.

On Aug. 12, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Laird for burglary. Newly obtained surveillance video shows him trying to get inside a home before the out-of-town homeowner saw his security feed was disconnected.

The first time around, deputies didn’t see a suspect but, an hour after reconnecting the surveillance system, the cameras caught him again and so did deputies.

“You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say and do can and will be used against you in the court of law,” a deputy told Laird.

Laird has heard that over and over again.

In fact, this arrest came just a week after Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Judge George Anaya released Laird after he was caught in Santa Fe with a stolen truck from Albuquerque.

Then, a week after Santa Fe County Magistrate Court Judge David Segura released Laird in the burglary case, Albuquerque Police picked up him up in a stolen truck from Santa Fe.

This time, Bernalillo County Metro Court Judge Kenny Montoya set a bond for Laird at $5,000 cash or surety, noting he’s racked up 36 arrests and 14 convictions, that he hasn’t showed up to court five times, has two pending cases and has already failed to obey court orders.

As a result, Laird has been behind bars for the last week.

His attorney asked a judge to cancel the bond.

He argued it’s not reasonable considering Laird’s financial situation and that a public safety assessment called for Laird’s release.

A judge denied the request, keeping the bond in place.