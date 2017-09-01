Cases move forward against accused ‘serial rapist’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two cases against a man police once described as a ‘serial rapist,’ are now moving forward in court.

Friday morning, Eli Kronenanker faced a judge for felony rape charges against him in a 2015 case. Kronenanker was indicted last week, and the case is now being prosecuted by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office also made it clear on Friday, its office is also pursuing charges against Kronenanker for a 2013 rape case. That case was the subject of a News 13 Special Assignment, which discovered evidence in the 2013 case had been destroyed.

Friday, Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office issued a warrant for Kronenanker’s arrest. Friday morning, Kronenanker appeared in front of District Court Judge Stan Whitaker for a preventative detention motion hearing in the 2015 case.

Leila “Lee” Hood, with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, argued there are no conditions of release that can protect the community if Kronenanker were to be released.

Judge Whitaker pointed out there is no evidence Kronenanker has re-offended since the allegations against him in 2015 and denied the preventative detention motion. However, the judge did rule Kronenanker be placed on house arrest and GPS monitoring pending his trial.

Kronenanker was released to pretrial services on intensive supervision. If conditions of release are violated, Judge Whitaker said the defendant will be remanded into custody.

KRQE News 13 will continue following this story and provide updates as they become available.

