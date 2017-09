ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former APS teacher once facing charges for inappropriately touching a student is in the clear.

A judge declared a mistrial in his second trial Thursday according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Kenneth Jehle was accused of molesting two Taft Middle School students several years ago.

Earlier this month he was found not guilty in one case.

In the second case, jurors were not able to come to a unanimous decision to any of the four charges he was facing.