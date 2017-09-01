Happening Now: Cody Jesus

He’s known as the Bull Riding Sensation of the Navajo Nation, due to his impeccable talent. This cowboy wowed stadium goers along with fellow championship bull riders.

Cody Jesus won the Championship Bull Riding (CBR) and became the first 18-year-old to win the World Finals. Based on his performance, Tuff Hedeman, CBR Producer and Ambassador, confirmed that Jesus had earned enough points to be a part of the Road to Cheyenne tour, where he won $50,000.

On Sunday, September 3, 2017, Jesus is riding for the first time as the hometown champion in Window Rock at the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation CBR event.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living