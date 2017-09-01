Football Friday Night Week 3

By and Published: Updated:

Football Friday is back with a show full of highlights from week two of high school action. In the first block, the Sandia Matadors, Valley Vikings, Eldorado Eagles, Volcano Vista Hawks, Clovis Wildcats, Carlsbad Cavemen are some of the teams featured.

In the second block, highlights from Alamogordo versus Los Lunas. Van Tate also names the winner of this week’s Spirit Stick.

In this week’s block of the Football Show, we cover the Farmington victory over Del Norte, Portales’ win over Lovington, and Jared Chester has a look back in this week’s Thursday Night Rewind.

In the final block of Football Friday Night, we take a look at the Power Poll and how things have changed. Rio Rancho jumps up to the top spot with La Cueva also moving up to number two on the poll. The Block of the Week is also on tap, and then Van wraps things up with a look at the six-man game in the metro.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s