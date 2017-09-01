Football Friday Night Week 3

Football Friday is back with a show full of highlights from week two of high school action. In the first block, the Sandia Matadors, Valley Vikings, Eldorado Eagles, Volcano Vista Hawks, Clovis Wildcats, Carlsbad Cavemen are some of the teams featured.

In the second block, highlights from Alamogordo versus Los Lunas. Van Tate also names the winner of this week’s Spirit Stick.

In this week’s block of the Football Show, we cover the Farmington victory over Del Norte, Portales’ win over Lovington, and Jared Chester has a look back in this week’s Thursday Night Rewind.

In the final block of Football Friday Night, we take a look at the Power Poll and how things have changed. Rio Rancho jumps up to the top spot with La Cueva also moving up to number two on the poll. The Block of the Week is also on tap, and then Van wraps things up with a look at the six-man game in the metro.