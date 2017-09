BERNARDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Forestry is investigating a fire in Socorro County near Bernardo.

Officials say the Labor Day Fire started Friday around 2 p.m. on private land.

It’s burning 25-30 acres northeast of the Bernardo Wildlife Area on both sides of Highway 60.

The fire is said to be threatening the New Mexico Boys Ranch and other structures about a mile away.

So far, there are no evacuations.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.