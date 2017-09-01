Cowboys cut a pair and show support for Elliott

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys made a couple of cuts Friday. Tight end M.J. McFarland and running back Ronnie Hillman were released. Hillman was trying to make a deep running back corp led by star Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott is still trying to get on the field as a six game suspension looms over his head. ESPN reported Friday that the Cowboys filed in court a declaration of support of the NFL Players Association’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order fighting the six game suspension the league gave Elliott.

The Cowboys argue that every Elliott misses game or practice is harmful to the team’s success in 2017. The NFL suspended Elliott for what they deemed a violation of the personal conduct policy.