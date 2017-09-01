Corrales event offers creative diversion on Labor Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Corrales is offering an event for art lovers this Labor Day weekend.

If getting out of town for the holiday isn’t an option, the Village of Corrales is a nearby alternative that feels light years away.

The annual “Art in the Park” event provides a diverse collection of handmade arts and crafts, in addition to pieces from the Corrales Society of Artists’ juried art. There will be free children’s art activities during the Sunday, September 3 event, along with music, food, free parking and access to one of the best growers’ markets in the Albuquerque area.

Local wineries and restaurants combine to offer a perfect way to spend a Labor Day weekend, close to home.

For more details and a list of activities, visit the Art in the Park website.