City recognizes Good Samaritan who helped blind man cross busy intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction worker who helped a blind man cross the street was finally given the Good Samaritan Award on Friday.

Back in July, a man snapped photos of Anthony DeLuca at San Mateo and Central helping the other man out.

DeLuca was going to be given the city’s Good Samaritan award then, but the city said it was re-evaluating whether to give DeLuca the award after learning he was on probation for drug charges.

In the end, the city decided to honor DeLuca’s selfless actions and Friday, he was given the award.

“I’d like for my daughter to recognize helping people is a good thing. Whenever you see somebody in need of help, just do the right thing and help them,” DeLuca said.

DeLuca says his actions that day came naturally because of the values he learned from his parents.