City recognizes Good Samaritan who helped blind man cross busy intersection

By Published: Updated:
Anthony DeLuca
Anthony DeLuca

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction worker who helped a blind man cross the street was finally given the Good Samaritan Award on Friday.

Back in July, a man snapped photos of Anthony DeLuca at San Mateo and Central helping the other man out.

DeLuca was going to be given the city’s Good Samaritan award then, but the city said it was re-evaluating whether to give DeLuca the award after learning he was on probation for drug charges.

In the end, the city decided to honor DeLuca’s selfless actions and Friday, he was given the award.

“I’d like for my daughter to recognize helping people is a good thing. Whenever you see somebody in need of help, just do the right thing and help them,” DeLuca said.

DeLuca says his actions that day came naturally because of the values he learned from his parents.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s