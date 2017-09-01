Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Another nice is ahead for most of New Mexico with some showers across the north this afternoon. A weak frontal boundary and weather disturbance our passing just to our north. These weather features will bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms across northern New Mexico, southern Colorado and the northeast today. Santa Fe has a shot at rain this afternoon while Albuquerque will see another day of sunshine with warm temperatures.

Storms on Saturday will be confined to the mountains of New Mexico with most areas enjoying sunshine and warm weather.

High pressure continues to take control of the regions weather on Sunday. Drier air will move into most of the state with warmer than normal temperatures. Labor Day will be another dry, warm day before a cold front moves in on Tuesday. This cold front by the middle of next week will drop temperatures and bring better storm chances to central and eastern New Mexico.