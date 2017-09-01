BCSO asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

BCSO says 13-year-old Mariana Lanette Conway was last seen Friday around 8 p.m. getting into a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with dark tinted windows in the Isleta and Rio Bravo area.

She is described as Hispanic/Native American with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-5 and 220 pounds.

Mariana was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with a Harrison Middle School logo, black Jordans with red trim and carrying a light blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO.

