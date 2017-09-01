ABQ To Do Crew: Happenings This Weekend

Our ABQ To Do Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Stephanie Guzman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to talk about all the happenings in the Duke City this weekend.

Visit the Albuquerque BioPark or it’s neighboring Tingley Beach. Fishers ages 12 and up, will need a valid New Mexico fishing license, but it’s free to go to the beach.

The Albuquerque Little Theatre’s production of Driving Miss Daisy is in its second weekend. The story follows the interactions between an elderly Jewish woman and her chauffeur, exploring themes of prejudice and the passage of time.

The Adventures at Bachechi Open Space Series continues with Fort Building Workshop, they will guide you through each step, and send you out on your own to build your own structure.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living