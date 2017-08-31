Volunteer program promotes social inclusion for those with developmental disabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — “Best Buddies” representatives (and a Mark Ronchetti superfan) are brimming with excitement about their upcoming social inclusion and acceptance event this weekend.

Best Buddies New Mexico is a volunteer-based program which offers One-to-One Friendship, Integrated Employment and Leadership Development programs – positively impacting nearly 4,960 individuals with and without disabilities in New Mexico. Their common goals are fostered through programs in elementary school through college. The process matches students with their peers, employment service programs, and ambassador programs.

The Back 2 Buddies event welcomes everyone to the new school year with an all-inclusive event on Saturday, September 2, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The kid-friendly event is free of charge, and will take place at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial park.

For more information on this event or the Best Buddies program, visit their website.