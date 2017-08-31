UNM names new athletic director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned that Eddie Nunez of LSU is being named the new Director of Athletics for the University of New Mexico.

Nunez will replace Paul Krebs.

In early June, Paul Krebs, the Vice President and Director of Athletics, announced his retirement following an investigation prompted by Larry Barker investigation.

Nunez was in his 14th year at LSU as Deputy Director of Athletics.

