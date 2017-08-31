Tucumcari man accused in fatal shooting over a dead parrot

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State Police say they have arrested a Tucumcari man in a fatal shooting case.

They say 46-year-old Christopher Shain Bamberg was booked Tuesday into the Quay County Detention Center on suspicion of an open count of murder.

Police say Bamberg told them a rear gate at his residence was left open and a dog entered his property and killed his parrot.

Bamberg says Justin Hoth and a woman have lived in their recreational vehicle on his property for the last two months and there has been an ongoing issue with the gate.

Bamberg says he confronted Hoth about the parrot killing and Hoth allegedly confronted him with a metal object.

According to police, Bamberg retrieved a loaded shotgun from his house and shot Hoth in the chest.