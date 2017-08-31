Tractor parades and rescued wildlife highlight a local Harvest festival

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) — The Harvest and Fiber Fest offers a variety of family-friendly events, with proceeds going to help rehabilitate local rescued wildlife.

The Harvest and Fiber Festival promises a weekend of delicious locally-grown food, tractor parades, music and fun for the entire family at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. The weekend event celebrates the area’s culture, traditions and agricultural heritage.

Regular park admission offers a variety of activities, including a tractor parade on Saturday morning and tractor games. Fiber vendors will be selling everything made from natural fiber from finished products to raw fleeces, and competitions for hand-spun yarn, garments, home accessories, wool and mohair fleeces will be held Saturday morning.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the care of rescued wildlife, and the public is welcome to stroll around the park and meet all of the rescued wild animals, including the baby foxes.

For more information on this event or the Wildlife West Nature Park, visit their website.