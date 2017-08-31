Thousands to gather for Burning of Zozobra on Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands will gather Friday night for the 93rd annual Burning of Zozobra.

Santa Fe Police say some of the road detours will start as early as noon.

Paseo de Peralta will be closed at Marcy Avenue all the way down to Guadalupe Street this year. Rosario will also be closed.

“There are gonna be lots of traffic control devices such as vertical panels, orange barrels, some police tape. Again, we ask that you respect those things. They’re set in place to protect you and make sure that we have a safe event and good traffic flow,” a Santa Fe Police officer said.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the burn starts around 9:30 p.m.

General admission is $10.

Burning of Zozobra ticket information » https://burnzozobra.com/tickets/