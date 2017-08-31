The Duke City welcomes September with a week of fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week, Albuquerque is filled with succulents, wine tasting, and food on a stick.

Among the variety of events this week, some stand out as crowd-favorites:

The Harvest Wine Festival is the official festival of Labor Day Weekend. Celebrate New Mexico’s grape harvest with the state’s top wineries as they uncork over 100 of their finest wines to taste and take home. Meet the wine makers and enjoy great live music, fine food and art in cool shade and comfort. Tickets include a Viva Vino glass for sampling great wine.Date and Time: Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 from 12 to 6 p.m., Monday, September 4 from 12 to 4 p.m.

The world’s food festival dedicated to Food on a Stick! Enjoy Albuquerque restaurants, food trucks and food vendors, all serving up their own unique twist on food on a stick, live music eating contests and Cliff’s rides. Tickets include access to Cliff’s Amusement Park, All-Day Ride Pass (good on all rides), and Food-On-A-Stick vendors. All food is available for purchase. Date and Time: Sunday, September 4 from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The Cactus and Succulent Show will be an exhibition of prize-winning plants along with some presentations and demonstrations during Labor Day weekend. Come see some of the exotic, fascinating, occasionally confusing and wonderful plants from the world of cacti and other succulents. Learn about the cold hardy plants that work well in Albuquerque landscapes, including many “non-prickly” ones, how to handle the “prickly” ones, and even learn about the edible ones. Date and Time: Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Botanic Garden- ABQ BioPark

Paying tribute to three of the most popular entertainers in history, The “Rat Pack Now” Show nails the look, sounds, style, humor, and the true brotherhood of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. Don’t miss this special evening of dinner and entertainment as the “Rat Pack Now” performs at The Stage at Santa Ana Star, Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

Wildlife West Harvest & Fiber Festival. Experience the rich history of the pinto bean farming: antique bean processing equipment, farming artifacts and historical local photos. New this year is the Heart of NM Fiber Gathering. Regional vendors will feature everything from fiber to raw fleeces, hand spun yarn to finished products that are woven, wet felted, crocheted and knitted. Experience an Old West atmosphere, wildlife zoo, tractor games, antique cars and trucks, old iron tractors/machinery and historic ranch equipment. Hayrides, behind the scenes tours of black bear and cougars, and renowned chainsaw artist demonstration. Knights of Columbus volunteers serve up pinto beans, fresh sweet corn, hamburgers and hotdogs. Activities throughout the weekend, except Chuckwagon BBQ/Western Music Show, included with admission to the wildlife park. Date and Time: Friday, September 1 from 8 to 10 p.m, event starts right after sunset, at dusk, at the Wildlife West Nature Park.

First Friday ArtsCrawl at Hip Stitch. Judith Roderick is a featured fiber artist who is currently focused on painting silk scarves and banners along with creating Art Quilts. She creates images of nature and Southwestern Culture on the scarves. Date and Time: Friday, September 1 from 6 to 9 p.m

Spanish Wine Tasting. Try three wines from the fabulous wine makers in Spain. As always, the tasting includes an appetizer prepared especially for this tasting. Date and Time: Tuesday, September 5 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Slate Street Café. Price: $20.

