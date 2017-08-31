State Fair announces new safe space for people with special needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair begins next Thursday, and this year there will be a new safe space for children and adults with special needs.

Fair officials say the “Sensory Station” will provide a safe space for sensory sensitive guests, including those who are autistic.

The sensory station will be set up in the Youth Hall behind the duck races, and it will be open until 6 p.m. every evening.

Fair officials say it’s a step toward inclusion at the fair, making sure everyone gets to enjoy it.

“It’s going to be dark, there’s going to be fidgets, there’s going to be a bin filled with kinetic sand and water beads and different things like that, that children and different people with sensory needs, need to kind of deescalate,” said Sarah Baca, with the New Mexico Autism Society.

There will also be regular visits from therapy dogs and meet-and-greets with the State Fair queen.