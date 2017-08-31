State Fair announces new safe space for people with special needs

By Published: Updated:
The New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair begins next Thursday, and this year there will be a new safe space for children and adults with special needs.

Fair officials say the “Sensory Station” will provide a safe space for sensory sensitive guests, including those who are autistic.

The sensory station will be set up in the Youth Hall behind the duck races, and it will be open until 6 p.m. every evening.

Fair officials say it’s a step toward inclusion at the fair, making sure everyone gets to enjoy it.

“It’s going to be dark, there’s going to be fidgets, there’s going to be a bin filled with kinetic sand and water beads and different things like that, that children and different people with sensory needs, need to kind of deescalate,” said Sarah Baca, with the New Mexico Autism Society.

There will also be regular visits from therapy dogs and meet-and-greets with the State Fair queen.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s