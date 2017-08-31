Some 2,500 marijuana plants are destroyed in Sandoval County

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a multi-agency operation in Sandoval County has resulted in more than 2,500 marijuana plants being removed and destroyed from national forest land.

They say the plants were found in the Santa Fe National Forest by a U.S. Forest Service employee, who then alerted law enforcement.

State Police officers verified the plants and their location and conducted the eradication operation Monday.

The multi-agency operation also included members of the New Mexico National Guard, National Forest Service, federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office in addition to the State Police.