Santa Fe students now have choice to attend schools’ Fiestas activities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most people across New Mexico’s capitol remember the Fiestas de Santa Fe as a fun celebration.

“This is a time to honor tradition and has gone on for decades here in Santa Fe Public Schools,” said Michael Lee, principal Gonzales Community School.

Each year, the Fiesta court comes into Santa Fe’s public schools. Someone is chosen to play the role of Don Diego de Vargas, and others act as the rest of the Fiesta court. Children listen to music and dance.

“The coming-together of the community of tri-culture and just have a good time together,” said Lee.

For some, though, it’s not a celebration they want their kids taking part in.

“Some families have different cultural traditional heritages, they look at history differently, and their celebration might not necessarily align with this celebration,” said Lee.

In response to those differences, the superintendent for Santa Fe Public Schools decided to let students opt out of the Fiestas classroom visits.

“For many Native Americans students as well as people from different beliefs, religions, whatnot, do not find it a pleasant experience to participate in the Fiestas,” said Superintendent Dr. Veronica Garcia.

Garcia said they’re following through with a resolution passed in 2015.

“In that is a directive to be sensitive to all cultures, particularly to Native American students, that we don’t have to participate in activities that are unwittingly emotionally painful to them,” she said.

However, not everyone agrees with the decision.

“We need to be united instead of divided… We’re all married into interracial families, Indian with Spanish, Anglos with Indians, we’re all one family,” said Martha Apodaca.

Students that choose to opt out of participating in the Fiestas activities are being given other activities to do in their schools.