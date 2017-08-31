Santa Fe City Council votes to bring back speed van program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers will soon notice speed vans once again in Santa Fe after the city council passed the proposal in a narrow vote Wednesday night.

In a 5-4 vote, councilors voted to resume the traffic enforcement program in the capital city.

A speeder would be fined $50 for a first offense.

That would rise to $100 the second time if it falls in a two-year period.

Proponents say the proposal is a cost-efficient improvement to roadway safety, but critics question the program’s effectiveness.