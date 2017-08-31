Santa Fe City Council votes to bring back speed van program

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers will soon notice speed vans once again in Santa Fe after the city council passed the proposal in a narrow vote Wednesday night.

In a 5-4 vote, councilors voted to resume the traffic enforcement program in the capital city.

A speeder would be fined $50 for a first offense.

That would rise to $100 the second time if it falls in a two-year period.

Proponents say the proposal is a cost-efficient improvement to roadway safety, but critics question the program’s effectiveness.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s