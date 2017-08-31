Rio Rancho no-kill shelter celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) — Watermelon Ranch is promoting the upcoming National Pet Adoption Weekend by introducing “Mitten,” an adoptable long-haired chihuahua, to KRQE viewers.

Thousands of lost, abandoned and stray animals are euthanized every year in New Mexico. When Watermelon Mountain Ranch (WMR) was conceived, a group of like-minded volunteers began to rescue and find homes for animals in Sandoval County and Albuquerque. Since that time, their rescue efforts have expanded to most of the counties in Central and Northern New Mexico.

From its small beginnings to the present time, WMR has rescued and adopted out over 100,000 animals into loving homes. The dream has become a reality, and WMR is one of the premier not-for-profit facilities in the southwest. The 10-acre facility has become New Mexico’s Largest No-Kill Animal Shelter.

To celebrate the upcoming National Pet Adoption Weekend Event, WMR previewed one of their adoptable dogs in studio.

To adopt Mitten, or to make a donation, visit the Watermelon Ranch website.