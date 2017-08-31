On The Stage: The Shoe Room

Actors Steve Corona and Anthony Baldonado, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their production of The Shoe Room.

The Shoe Room explores stories of fictional characters while following the timeline of events through the historical figure of German pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The Shoe Room is an original story and production by elite Dance & Theatre. The show is at the North 4th Theatre, 4904 4th St NW, from September 8 through the 16.

For more information, visit their website.

