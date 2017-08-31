Officer drops lawsuit against APD over promotion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The officer who sued Albuquerque Police for a promotion has changed his mind.

Brett Lampiris-Tremba shot and killed Kenneth Ellis III in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the Heights in 2010. That shooting cost the city $8 million.

Lampiris-Tremba wanted to become a sergeant and claimed he passed all the tests and had the seniority to be promoted, but the department refused, so he sued.

A federal judge ruled Chief Gorden Eden does have the discretion to deny a promotion to an officer who shot and killed a citizen, cost the city millions and was named in the DOJ report.

According to court documents, Lampiris-Tremba has now dropped the lawsuit.