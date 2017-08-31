Officer drops lawsuit against APD over promotion

By Published: Updated:
(KRQE/File Photo) - APD police downtown headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The officer who sued Albuquerque Police for a promotion has changed his mind.

Brett Lampiris-Tremba shot and killed Kenneth Ellis III in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the Heights in 2010. That shooting cost the city $8 million.

Lampiris-Tremba wanted to become a sergeant and claimed he passed all the tests and had the seniority to be promoted, but the department refused, so he sued.

A federal judge ruled Chief Gorden Eden does have the discretion to deny a promotion to an officer who shot and killed a citizen, cost the city millions and was named in the DOJ report.

According to court documents, Lampiris-Tremba has now dropped the lawsuit.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s