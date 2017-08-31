Now: Cinnamon, Sugar And Spice Cafe

Sam went to Cinnamon, Sugar And Spice Cafe, where in addition to serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, they also offer cooking classes. The cafe is a locally owned and specializes in baked goods. Chef James Garrigan has been with the café for three years and is the instructor. James teaches a variety of cooking classes as basic culinary skills classes.They are located at 5809 Juan Tabo northeast. Suite A, in Albuquerque and open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays for brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

