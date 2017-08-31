New Mexico crews deploy to Texas to help in relief efforts

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As rescue efforts continue in Texas, New Mexico is stepping up to help.

Thursday, more local crews are making their way to the areas that were hit hard by disastrous flooding.

Eight New Mexico State Police officers are deploying to Houston to help in the relief efforts. They will leave Thursday afternoon from Santa Fe.

Also, members of the Las Cruces Technical Rescue team are in the Houston area.

The City said in a release that crews deployed on Monday and have worked in the Katy, Texas area evacuating residents from flooding neighborhoods.

They are also doing door to door searches in the Sugarland area.

The Roswell Fire Department is also sending firefighters to the region to help.

Gov. Susana Martinez says New Mexico is ready to assist.

“I’ve also let Gov. Abbott know that I will send any support that he needs and I have directed all New Mexico emergency agencies to provide any assets that they also need,” Gov. Martinez said.

A spokesperson with the New Mexico National Guard says it has deployed three aircraft to help with damage assessment in Texas.

He says 80 personnel are on notice to prepare for deployment if additional orders are given.

