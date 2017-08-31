Mayor Berry asks faith leaders to sign anti-hate compact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after a disturbing KKK post was created by two Volcano Vista High School students, Mayor Richard Berry is taking a stand against that kind of behavior.

Thursday morning, he asked local faith leaders to sign onto the pledge to fight against hate, extremism and bigotry.

“It’s time we rise up as a community to say this is not a place where you can bring bigotry. This is not a place where you can bring violence. This is not a place where you can practice hate,” Mayor Berr said.

Mayor Berry has already signed the compact with 300 other mayors around the country. Now, he’s asking others in the community to sign on as well. The compacts denounce all acts of hate, prioritizes anti-bias and anti-hate programs in schools and promotes law enforcement training on domestic terrorism and hate.

It also calls for a strengthening of hate crime laws.

“I think it’s a worthy goal that the mayor laid out for the city,” said Paul Jew.

“[This is] absolutely needed more than ever… we need to understand and make a stand and say that this type of behavior is not going to be tolerated in the City of Albuquerque or in New Mexico,” explained Deacon Steve Rangel.

The Mayor says next, he will present the compact to the rest of the community for anyone to sign, which should be available Thursday afternoon on the city’s website.