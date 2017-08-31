Storms will increase a bit across the northern tear of the state on Friday as a weather disturbance passes north. Scattered storms over the mountains and northeast will continue into tomorrow night before diminishing. Albuquerque should be too far south to see widespread rain although a spot storm can’t be rolled out. Partly cloudy skies are likely over the weekend. The chance for showers increases early next week.

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast