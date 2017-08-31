Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A nice start to the day with mild temperatures and sunshine stretched from stateline to stateline. High pressure over the area will keep the majority of us mostly quiet and dry this afternoon. There is potential for a handful of storms to fire over north-central NM and southern CO as we have just enough juice for showers to develop, however, intensity and coverage will be limited. Afternoon highs will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s.

FRIDAY: A disturbance rolling south into the state will help increase rain chances over northern and central NM. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop late day and linger into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 70s, 80s and 90s in the afternoon… cooling to the 40s, 50s and 60s overnight.