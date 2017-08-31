Joy Junction makes unexpected changes to annual Thanksgiving dinner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 15 years, an Albuquerque homeless shelter and the city have come together to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. This year, things are changing.

The founder of Joy Junction, Jeremy Reynalds, says it’s been his focus to feed the homeless and the hungry the day before Thanksgiving.

Ever since the start of the annual dinner 15 years ago, the city has helped pay for the Convention Center rental space. This year, Reynalds says the mayor backed out of his commitment.

“We got a nasty shock that the city was no longer willing to pick up the freights for the rental portion of the Albuquerque Convention Center,” he said.

Reynalds was on the hook for an unexpected $6,000 to rent out the Convention Center.

“They called my assistant on Monday, I believe, and said they would not be funding the event this year, and I said, well why?” he said.

Mayor Richard J. Berry says he’s told his staff to not agree to long term contracts that would take them into the next administration, so as to not burden the next mayor. The holiday dinner was not a part of that rule.

On top of that, Mayor Berry says Joy Junction’s bill to rent the space would only be $1,500. It was waived because of the miscommunication.

“They’ll have the space, which is great. They’re feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving, good stuff. They’ll also not have to pay the $6,000, which I’m not sure where they got that from, but they won’t even have to pay the $1,500,” said Mayor Berry.

In the confusion, Peterson Properties stepped in to help pay for the food and rentals not included in renting the space.

“Thanks to Doug Petersen, our resident Albuquerque angel, the dinner will go on without any hiccup,” said Reynalds.

The communication problems continue with Reynalds saying he still hasn’t gotten a call from the mayor’s office. He wasn’t aware a fee had been waived until KRQE News 13 called him.

The dinner will still be held the day before Thanksgiving on November, 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Nobody will be turned away.