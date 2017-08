Chef Raul Maestas from Ohana Hut, joined New Mexico Living to make a spicy poke bowl and invited us to the Duke It Out Challenge.

Raul will be one of the celebrity chefs competing at this year’s Duke It Out challenge and today made one of his signature dishes, the Spicy Poki Bowl.

Recipe for the Spicy Poki Bowl:

Steamed rice, seared ahi tuna, crab, daikon, seaweed salad, squid, edamame, avocado, chow mein, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, furikake, crispy wonton.

