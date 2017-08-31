Helping Hands: United Blood Services

Monica Herrera, Recruiter from United Blood Services, joined New Mexico Living to talk about donating blood during the Labor of Love Blood Drive for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and United Blood Services is asking for your donation. The Labor of Love Blood Drive is Friday, September 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Albuquerque and Saturday, September 2 at Mark’s Casa Chevrolet.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by United Blood Services