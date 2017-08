GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is on for the man who got violent at a Gallup Baskin Robbins.

Employees say the man walked in around 5:30 p.m. Monday and stole a cake.

When he came back, you can see employees rushing toward the drive-thru window and the man is seen walking by.

Then all of a sudden, he’s seen throwing a large rock right through the window, hitting one of the employees in the face.

If you recognize him, call Gallup Police.