First of its kind fitness class asking moms to BYOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A first of its kind fitness class is bringing a whole new meaning to the term BYOB.

As if doing squats, lunges, and push-ups weren’t hard enough, imagine doing it with your baby strapped onto you. It’s not just the workout that’s attracting moms, it’s the bond they feel with their baby during the class.

We all know how beneficial circuit training is for burning mega calories and toning up. With a new baby, it may even harder to find the time to get a good workout in. That’s where BYOB or bring your own baby circuit training workout comes in.

“The class evolved because I was wanting to workout but wasn’t able to leave my son at a daycare. Having been a personal trainer, I had the knowledge and equipment at home,” Kerry Greer said.

Fitness instructor, Kerry Greer, decided to put her 18-month-old baby in a carrier to do quick and efficient workouts at home.

“I’m actually getting a good workout where I can get it done without having to take about 20 breaks and it taking two hours when it should only really take me half an hour,” said Greer.

Now, the fitness routine that started in her living room is being offered as a class at Helix Coffee and Yoga in Nob Hill.

A unique mommy, or daddy, baby workout with a twist. These parents are building strength with a baby on board.

“It helps with anxiety and all the mood things you might go through as a mother to exercise and this was a good way of doing it that was manageable,” said Greer.

Moms who took the class agree and say they feel a special bond with their baby.

“Just moving together and being in sync together, I’m sure has an impact somehow. There’s a lot more physical and eye contact through these classes,” said Katie Pisotti.

Each class starts with dynamic stretching disguised as fun toddler activities, followed by circuit workout of 5 stations with the babies in carriers

The next BYOB class will be on September 14.

