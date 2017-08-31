Family of Albuquerque man killed by suspect during chase sues city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man killed by a fleeing suspect in an RV is suing the city.

Tito Pacheco died last month after burglary suspect David Barber crashed into him at Coors and Irving.

Barber led police on a chase that started in the Heights through Nob Hill, ending on the westside.

Barber hit Pacheco after APD used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

Pacheco suffered a broken neck, fractured skull, punctured lungs and other injuries.

His family has now filed a lawsuit, saying the tactics police used that day were dangerous and violated Pacheco’s civil rights.