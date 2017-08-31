Group sues Santa Fe in attempt to get ranked voting system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group is suing the city of Santa Fe for delaying the implementation of the ranked voting system.

Nine years ago, voter approved the system.

It’s designed to save the city money, by not having run-off elections.

Instead of just voting for one candidate, voters would rank them, allowing for “instant run-offs”.

Commissioners say, there is not enough time to put it in place before the March election.

The group, FairVote New Mexico, tells the Santa Fe New Mexican, they’ve filed a lawsuit.

FairVote New Mexico argues that the machines the city already has are capable of ranked-choice voting.