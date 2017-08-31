Detention hearing expected for teen accused of Clovis shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16-year-old accused of gunning down six people in a Clovis library is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Thursday.

The detention hearing will determine if Nathaniel Jouett will stay behind bars.

Court documents reveal, Jouett walked into the library Monday after 4 p.m. and stopped in the bathroom.

He then came out shooting and yelling, walking through the library until officers arrived.

According to documents when officers asked him why he did it, he told them he was mad.

Jouett told them he also was not targeting anyone at the library and doesn’t know why he chose that location. The documents also reveal that he considered shooting up his high school.

KRQE News 13 will be at the hearing and will have a live stream at 1 p.m.

Click Here for the Live Stream»

Nathaniel Ray Jouett Petition below:

The undersigned states that Nathaniel Ray Jouett, a child, is a delinquent child. The child’s birthday is: January 08, 2001. The facts giving rise to this Petition are: Count 1: First Degree Murder (Willful and Deliberate), in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did kill Wanda Walters, with the deliberate intention to take away the life of Wanda Walter; or any other human being, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978 Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-2-1(A)(l ). Count 2: First Degree Murder (Willful and Dcliheratc), in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did kill Kristina Carter, with the deliberate intention to take away the life of Kristina Carter or any other human being, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978 Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-2- l (A)(l ). Count 3: Abuse of a Child Resulting in Great Bodily Harm, in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did intentionally or recklessly cause or permit N.M., a child under the age of eighteen, to be placed in a situation that may endanger life or health, to wit, to wit: the above-named child shot N.M. in the hand with a firearm, which resulted in great bodily harm to N.M., a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978 Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-6-l (D). Count 4: Assault With Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did assault or strike at Alexis Molina, with the intent to kill Alexis Molina or to commit a violent felony, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978, Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-3-3. Count 5: Assault With Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did assault or strike at Jessica Thran, with the intent to kill Jessica Thran or to commit a violent felony, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978, Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-3-3. Count 6: Assault With Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did assault or strike at Howard Jones, with the intent to kill Howard Jones or to commit a violent felony, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978, Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-3-3. Count 7: Assault With Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did assault or strike at N.M., a child, with the intent to kill N.M., a child, or to commit a violent felony, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978, Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-3-3. Count 8: Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon), in that on or about, August 28, 2017, In Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did touch or apply force to Alexis Molina, with a firearm, a deadly weapon, and the child intended to injure Alexia Molina, or another, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978, Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-3-5(A)&(C). Count 9: Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon), in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did touch or apply force to Jessica Thron, with a firearm, a deadly weapon, and the child intended to injure Jessica Thron, or another, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978, Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-3-5(A)&(C). Count 10: Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon), in that on or about, August 28, 2017, in Curry County, New Mexico, the above-named child did touch or apply force to Howard Jones, with a firearm, a deadly weapon, and the child intended to injure Howard Jones, or another, a delinquent act, contrary to NMSA 1978, Sections 32A-2-3 and 30-3-5(A)&(C).

