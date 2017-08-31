Dak, Dez, Cowboys raise Harvey money while others practice

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) With Dak Prescott on one end of a row and Dez Bryant on the other, the stars and starters for the Dallas Cowboys answered phones to take donations for Hurricane Harvey relief while lesser-known teammates practiced a few yards away.

The quarterback and his top receiver were among two dozen Dallas players on the sideline at empty 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. The closed practice on the field was the replacement for a preseason game that was first relocated from flood-ravaged Houston and ultimately canceled when the Texans got the OK to go home.

Dubbed “super cool” by Bryant, the combo event was televised live by a local station. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was among the TV hosts, with the phone bank to his left behind him and the practice going on to his right.