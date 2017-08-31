Cultural Atlas: The Piñata Exhibit

Celebrating the popular art form of piñatas, “The Piñata Exhibit: Sure to be a SMASH HIT” is now open at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

The exhibition explores the history of the paper-mache party favors -from their birth in ancient China to their secular adoption by the new world. Guests are treated to a revolving line-up of creations made by some of the most prominent artists in the field.

Learn more about featured artist Justin Favela

Traditional and iconic works, alongside creations by contemporary artists, illustrate how piñatas maintain their historic and social relevance while reflecting transitions in pop/political/visual culture.

The exhibition has already been extended from its January closure through March of 2018. For more information, visit www.nhccnm.org.