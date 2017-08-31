Cowboys v Texans Thursday game canceled

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans preseason game scheduled for Thursday in Arlington has been canceled.

The #Cowboys–#Texans game has been canceled for tomorrow night. Were told the Texans got an opportunity to go home, and are taking it. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 30, 2017

The Houston Texans released the following statement:

“The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today. The fourth preseason game scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas will be cancelled. At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday’s preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts.

Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday’s game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster.

The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time.

The Cowboys players, coaches, and executives are in full support of the Texans decision to return to Houston.