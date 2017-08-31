Cowboys scrimmage raise money for Harvey Relief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the time they were to play the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys kept busy raising money for the city of Houston at AT&T Stadium. With a scrimmage as the backdrop, the Dallas Cowboys Relief for Hurricane Harvey Telethon raised over $2 million.

Players who did not participate in the scrimmage answered phones as the effort with the Salvation Army turned out to be a success. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones led by example by putting in a donation of $1 million. Originally, the Cowboys and Texans were to play their final preseason game Thursday night.

The NFL decided to cancel the game after Hurricane Harvey put the city of Houston under water. The cancellation allowed Texans players to head home to be with loved ones.The next time the Cowboys are on the field to compete it will be the regular season. The Cowboys host the New York Giants September 10.