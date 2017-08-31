Compassionate rescues during Hurricane Harvey include animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Lessons learned in the wake of Hurricane Katrina are saving pet lives during Hurricane Harvey.

Awareness of the plight of animals during devastating storms has greatly improved since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when an estimated 250,000 dogs and cats were displaced or died as a result of the storm, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Additionally, many people sheltered in place at the time, unwilling to leave their pets behind.

The resulting legislation now requires authorities to include pets to existing federal guidelines for disaster planning. In the fall of 2006, Congress passed H.R. 3858, the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act of 2006 (PETS Act).

Many hotels and some public transport systems also relaxed pet restrictions during such emergencies, while officials have stressed in public messaging the importance of evacuating with animals instead of leaving them behind.

For more information on current legislation, or for disaster preparedness tips, visit the American Veterinary Medical Association website.