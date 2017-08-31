Clovis residents gather at library to honor shooting victims

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Clovis continue to gather to pray for the victims of the shooting at their public library.
Thursday night, a vigil was held at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, where the tragedy took place on Monday.
Two workers, Wanda Walters and Krissi Carter, were killed. Four others were injured, including a 10-year-old boy.
People say they are healing as a community.
“It’s been chaotic for the last few days so this is a place where we can come, and unify and have unity, and there’s power in that,” said Orlandus Dawson, who was at the vigil.
