ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It sounds more like a Friday night game. Two football powers got together at Wilson Stadium Thursday night as the La Cueva Bears celebrated homecoming by hosting the Cleveland Storm.

It wasn’t your typical Bears and Storm showdown as the Bears pounded the Storm 30-7. The West Mesa Mustangs get the best of St. Pius beating the Sartans 27-14. The Mayfield Trojans are winless after two weeks of play. They lost to El Paso Del Valle 7-0.