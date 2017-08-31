Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A few showers will develop across northern New Mexico today. But, sunshine and warmer weather returns to most of the state of this afternoon.

After a quiet afternoon for most of the region today, a weather disturbance will bring better storm chances to central and northern New Mexico on Friday.

This will bring a chance of rain to both Albuquerque and Santa Fe to close out the week.

Showers will be limited to the north and northeast on Saturday before drier air takes control on Sunday. This dry air will make for a nice, pleasant Sunday.