August 31st Morning Rush: Detention hearing expected for Clovis shooting suspect

1. The 16-year-old suspect of a deadly library shooting in Clovis remains locked up in a juvenile detention center waiting on a detention hearing expected to happen Thursday. There are also new details on what happened after police say Jouett killed two library employees and injured four others, including a 10-year-old boy. According to documents, after his arrest, he told officers he “planned this for a while and wanted to shoot the school up, then kill himself,” but ended up at the library. He told police he was angry, but never told anyone about it. Jouett told police he took the handguns from his dad’s safe at home.

2. High pressure over the area will keep the majority of us mostly quiet and dry this afternoon.

3. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive in Texas to show his support for Harvey victims. Residents on the Texas-Louisiana border are facing a dire warning from authorities to evacuate saying loss of life will be certain. Overnight elderly residents of south east Texas were evacuated to safety. Less than 12 hours before they had to be rescued from several different nursing homes in the Beaumont area. Volunteers are still searching for people who are stranded in their homes.

4. Thursday is the last day to help a group of friends from New Mexico collect the items they need for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. On Monday Mrs. New Mexico USA 2017 Ashley Jones and her friends posted a video on Facebook asking for donations. They plan to personally deliver to Texas. Since then five donation sites have been filled with necessities.

5. An Albuquerque boy who was once homeless is manning his own retail shop. Donovan Smith, 14, learned how to make soap and donated thousands of them to the homeless. Recently T.V. show host Mike Rowe surprised him by building him his own retail soap store on Silver in downtown Albuquerque. Donovan says 40-percent of his shop’s proceeds will go towards his donations.

